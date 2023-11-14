Yerevan welcomes expansion of EU mission in Armenia

14 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan commented on the European Union Foreign Affairs Council’s decision to expand the EU civil monitoring mission in Armenia.

According to the minister, the mission's expansion has been discussed for a long time.

"There’s a decision to expand the number of monitors, strengthen their capacity, which will enable to carry out more active work regarding the monitoring, submit the relevant reports to Brussels and member states; something that will definitely further strengthen stability on our borders,” Hovhannisyan said.

The decision on expanding EUMA means that the number of monitors will be increased and their capacity will be strengthened, the deputy FM explained.

Hovhannisyan added that it is not yet clear by how much the number of EU monitors in Armenia will increase, but he expressed the opinion that an appropriate number should be provided so that the work can be carried out more efficiently.