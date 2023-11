14 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another group of citizens was sent to Azerbaijan's Lachin from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku today.

At this stage, another 10 families or 40 people moved to the city of Lachin, Trend reported.

Thus, a permanent settlement in Lachin has been provided for 325 families or 1245 people.