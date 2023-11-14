Kremlin regrets Pashinyan's decision to skip CSTO summit

14 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kremlin is disappointed that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan decided not to take part in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit slated for November 23, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"It’s disappointing. We understand that all heads of government and state have their own work schedule and their own circumstances. However, one can only express regret, because such meetings offer a good opportunity to exchange views and compare positions," the Kremlin spokesman said.

However, Peskov stressed that the CSTO remained a relevant platform. "The meetings that take place within the CSTO are further proof of that," the spokesman said.