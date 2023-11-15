2,500-year old burial discovered near Novorossiysk

15 Nov. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: press service of Federal Road Service "Chernomorye"

During the construction of a road junction near Novorossiysk, a large necropolis was discovered. Presumably, a warrior was buried in it along with his horse. The age of the archaeological find is about 2,500 years.

The ancient necropolis was discovered by workers during the construction of a transport interchange near Novorossiysk. Archaeologists believe that this is the burial place of a 35-year-old warrior and his horse. The estimated age of the find is approximately 2,500 years.

Researcher at the Institute of Archeology of the Russian Academy of Sciences Irina Rukavishnikova said that the grave was partially robbed in ancient times, but some artifacts survived to this day.

“A supposed male warrior, 30–35 years old, was buried on a stone slab. Near the lower part of his body we discovered remnants of a horse skeleton. The neck of an amphora was also found nearby. Judging by the nature of the finds, the burial was plundered in ancient times, since among the artifacts there are only parts of a funeral rite and a disturbed human skeleton,”

- Irina Rukavishnikova said.

Archaeological work at the site of the future road will be carried out by the end of the year.