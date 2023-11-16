Ruble strengthens during morning trade on Moscow Exchange

16 Nov. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ruble exchange rate strengthened against the dollar, euro and yuan at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on November 16, compared to Wednesday’s close.

As of 7:05 a.m. Moscow time (4:05 a.m. GMT), the dollar exchange rate grew by 6 kopecks, to 89.52 rubles. The euro exchange rate declined by 26 kopecks, to 96.97 rubles. The yuan exchange rate lost 1 kopeck, reaching 12.31 rubles.

At the opening of the trade, the dollar exchange rate lost 14 kopecks (to 89.32 rubles), the euro - 1 ruble 11 kopecks (to 96.13 rubles), the yuan - 2 kopecks (to 12.3 rubles).