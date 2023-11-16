РУС ENG

Ruble strengthens during morning trade on Moscow Exchange

The ruble exchange rate strengthened against the dollar, euro and yuan at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on November 16, compared to Wednesday’s close.

As of 7:05 a.m. Moscow time (4:05 a.m. GMT), the dollar exchange rate grew by 6 kopecks, to 89.52 rubles. The euro exchange rate declined by 26 kopecks, to 96.97 rubles. The yuan exchange rate lost 1 kopeck, reaching 12.31 rubles.

At the opening of the trade, the dollar exchange rate lost 14 kopecks (to 89.32 rubles), the euro - 1 ruble 11 kopecks (to 96.13 rubles), the yuan - 2 kopecks (to 12.3 rubles).

