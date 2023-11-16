Russian Foreign Ministry: Armenia’s latest steps could lead to its enslavement

16 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian leadership tries to sit between two chairs by maintaining cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), while taking steps that ignore Russia’s interests, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

According to her, the partners' steps, which ignore Russia’s interests, harm the bilateral relations.

The diplomat stressed that an attempt to sit between two chairs "has never done anyone any good."

Zakharova considers Yerevan's recent statements and steps and Armenia’s friendship with Ukraine as "links in one chain, a chain of enslavement."

She added that Moscow welcomes the recent Baku statements regarding assurances of rights, security, and economic well-being for Armenians who wish to return to Karabakh. According to Zakharova, this is a very important and timely signal.