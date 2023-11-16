Azerbaijan and China to develop tourism together

16 Nov. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The largest Azerbaijani airline AZAL, Azerbaijan Tourism Board and China Tourism Group have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and China in the field of tourism. Deputy Executive Director of the air carrier AZAL Nazim Samedov noted that as part of this agreement, the company had plans to launch direct flights to Beijing.

"The initiative will contribute to the development of tourism and increase the tourist flow between Azerbaijan and China. AZAL <…>plans to launch flights to the capital of China, Beijing, in December. In addition to this, AZAL aims to develop its destinations in China in the future",

Nazim Samedov said.

It is noted that the Memorandum will create new tourism products in Azerbaijan, both online and offline.

In addition to this, as part of the agreement, it is planned to increase the flow of tourists from China to Azerbaijan.

According to Azerbaijan Tourism Board, this year the number of Chinese tourists has increased seven times compared to last year. It amounted to more than 20 thousand people.