17 Nov. 13:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Lukoil gas station network will grow in Uzbekistan. Six gas stations of the franchise will be opened in 2024.

Today, one Lukoil gas station operates in Tashkent. Soon, new network points will appear not only in the capital of Uzbekistan, but also in the Bukhara and Navoi regions.

The Lukoil gas station network will continue its expansion. Negotiations with entrepreneurs from the Fergana and Samarkand regions are underway.