Iran tells US it wants to avoid escalation in Middle East

Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, said that through diplomatic channels Tehran conveyed to Washington that it wants to avoid escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

At the same time, the Minister admitted that an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East may be inevitable. According to him, any scenario is possible if Israel continues its actions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

"Over the past 40 days, Iran and the United States have exchanged messages through the US section of the Swiss Embassy in Tehran",

Hossein Amir Abdollahian said.

The diplomat also added that there would be no direct negotiations between Iran and the USA.