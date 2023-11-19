Türkiye considers severing relations with Israel

19 Nov. 13:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the country considered the possibility of severing diplomatic ties with Israel if the US authorities continue assisting the Israeli side in the conflict with Palestine.

"We have considered severing relations with Israel, but we believe that this should be a collective decision, including the participation of other Muslim countries",

Hakan Fidan said.

The Foreign Minister also emphasized that Türkiye did not agree with the actions of the US government and further US complicity could create a global crisis.

"We do not agree with Washington's absolute support for Israel and its refusal of a permanent ceasefire. If the US continues supporting Israel with continued killings and bombings, it will create a global crisis",

Head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

In addition to this, Fidan said that Türkiye was ready to discuss the post-war situation, but only in the event of a complete ceasefire. He also said that Hamas would become a liberation organization after Israel leaves Palestine.