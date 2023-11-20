Putin to attend G-20 virtual summit on Wednesday

20 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to take part in the virtual G-20 summit organised by India on Wednesday, the Rossiya 1 TV channel reported.

Earlier, the Indian foreign ministry announced that the virtual summit of G-20 leaders would be held on 22 November.

"After a long time, the Russian president and the leaders of Western countries can finally take part in the same event. Next week there will be a virtual G-20 summit. And Vladimir Putin is expected to take part in it," the 'Moscow. Kremlin. Putin' programme reported.

Putin will hold also talks with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon, who will pay an official visit to Russia this week.