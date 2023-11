20 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former governor of Russia’s Kemerovo Region Aman Tuleyev has passed away at the age of 79, the region’s current Governor Sergey Tsivilyov said.

"Aman Tuleyev, who served as Kemerovo Region governor from 1997-2018, has passed away. A brilliant and remarkable personality, he dedicated his whole life to Kuzbass and Russia. His death is a terrible loss," Tsivilyov said.

Tuleyev headed the Kemerovo Region for almost 21 years.