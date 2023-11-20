Peskov refutes Pashinyan’s words: Baku is preparing not for a war, but for a peace treaty with Yerevan

20 Nov. 17:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin had not heard the latest statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about preparations for war.

Earlier, the Head of the Armenian government said that Azerbaijan was allegedly preparing for hostilities by carrying out "suspicious actions".

Vladimir Putin's press secretary noted that he was not familiar with such statements, but emphasized that today the leadership of Azerbaijan was making statements about the imminent conclusion of a peace treaty with Armenia.