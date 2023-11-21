РУС ENG

Azerbaijani women's chess team wins silver at European Championship

Azerbaijan Chess Federation

Azerbaijani female chess players have beaten Serbia at European Team Chess Championship 2023 in Budva, Montenegro.

With the score 3:1, the national team secured a silver medal at the European Team Chess Championship for the first time in history.

In total, Azerbaijani chess players won 7 rounds, drew once and suffered the only defeat from the European champions - the Bulgarian team.

The European Team Chess Championship is played in 9 rounds, the Swiss system, with Open and Women's sections separately.

