Azerbaijani women's chess team wins silver at European Championship

21 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani female chess players have beaten Serbia at European Team Chess Championship 2023 in Budva, Montenegro.

With the score 3:1, the national team secured a silver medal at the European Team Chess Championship for the first time in history.

In total, Azerbaijani chess players won 7 rounds, drew once and suffered the only defeat from the European champions - the Bulgarian team.

The European Team Chess Championship is played in 9 rounds, the Swiss system, with Open and Women's sections separately.