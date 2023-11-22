Armenian FM refuses to participate in CSTO summit

22 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will not take part in the meetings of the CSTO Foreign Ministers, which will be held on November 22-23 in Minsk, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

Mirzoyan held a telephone conversation with Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik on November 21.

The ministers exchanged views on the Armenian-Belarusian bilateral agenda and also touched upon a set of issues related to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).