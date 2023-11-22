Armenian FM refuses to participate in CSTO summit

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will not take part in the meetings of the CSTO Foreign Ministers, which will be held on November 22-23 in Minsk, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.
Mirzoyan held a telephone conversation with Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik on November 21.
The ministers exchanged views on the Armenian-Belarusian bilateral agenda and also touched upon a set of issues related to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
"Mirzoyan noted he will not be able to participate in a joint meeting of the CSTO foreign and defense ministers and the committee of secretaries of the security councils scheduled for November 22 in Minsk," the statement reads.