Another 60 Belarusian trolleybuses to roam Krasnodar’s streets

22 Nov. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

New Belarusian trolleybuses purchased by the city will soon roam the streets of Krasnodar. They are equipped with air conditioning and adapted for people with disabilities.

The capital of Kuban will receive 2 bln rubles from the regional budget for the purchase of another 60 trolleybuses produced by the Belarusian plant Belkommunmash, the mayor of the Kuban capital Yevgeny Naumov wrote in his Telegram channel.

“This year there is a real trolleybus boom. 60 of them have already arrived. In a metropolis, transport must be modern, comfortable, with an extensive network of routes. In the Kuban capital there are 12 trolleybus routes, and the fleet of vehicles must be updated regularly. Large sums of money are allocated from the regional budget for this purpose. And our closest neighbors and colleagues from Belarus, technologically, create some of the best vehicles,”

- Yevgeniy Naumov said