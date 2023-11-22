Dagestan rice harvest sets record

22 Nov. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

More than 150,000 tons of rice were collected by farmers in Dagestan. According to the local Ministry of Agriculture, it is planned to expand the rice sown area in the future.

Dagestan's farmers have reached a record in rice harvesting, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic reports. It is clarified that this year, more than 150,000 tons of rice were harvested. This figure exceeded last year's record levels.

“This year we have sown 31,600 hectares of rice. To date, 150,500 tons of rice have been harvested, which is already more than the record harvest of 2022; about 5,000-6,000 tons more are expected. The gross harvest yield based on the results of the harvesting campaign is expected to be within 156,000 tons,”

– the press service of the ministry informs.

In 2024, Dagestan farmers plan to increase the area under cultivation.