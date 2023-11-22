Ban on export of summer diesel fuel lifted in Russia

22 Nov. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The export of summer diesel, banned since September 21, is again allowed in Russia. The government made the relevant decision.

The ban on the supply of summer diesel fuel abroad has been lifted, the Ministry of Energy reports.

“Over the past two months, while maintaining high volumes of oil refining at the refinery facilities, the domestic market has been saturated with commercial diesel fuel of all grades, as well as gasoline, including in the exchange sales channel,”

– the ministry informs.

According to the ministry, during this time, exchange wholesale prices for summer diesel fuel fell. Its reserves increased by 14% and exceed 3.2 mln tons.