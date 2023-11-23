Germany takes interest in Azerbaijani gas

23 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Germany has put forth a proposal to enhance the Southern Gas Corridor by extending a new gas pipeline through the Alps, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"It is of utmost importance to amplify the Southern Gas Corridor. Through the implementation of a new pipeline traversing the Alps, we aim to bolster the reliability of energy supplies to both our nations," Olaf Scholz said.

The Southern Gas Corridor commenced the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe in 2020, facilitating the movement of gas from the Caspian Sea region to European countries through Georgia and Turkey.