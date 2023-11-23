Why Pashinyan plans to hold early parliamentary elections?

23 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is planning to hold early parliamentary elections in 2024, according to Armenian media reports.

This decision was made by Pashinyan during a meeting of the ruling party a few days ago.

The media revealed that Pashinyan's primary goal is to reduce the number of seats held by opposition parties in the parliament.

Last time, snap parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on June 20, 2021. Pashinyan's Civil Contract party won just under 54% of the vote and won 72 seats in the parliament.