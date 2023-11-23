Dagestan to provide privileged categories of citizens with medicines in unprecedented way

23 Nov. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

In 2024, the Dagestan authorities will allocate an unprecedented 2.7 billion rubles to provide preferential categories of local residents with medicines.

"The government of Dagestan will allocate 2.7 billion rubles on the purchase of medicines in Dagestan in 2024",

the press service of the Dagestan Cabinet of Ministers said.

The chairman of the republic's Government also noted that the budget included expenses for the reconstruction of the burn center in Makhachkala, as well as the construction of medical facilities for children that would be located in the Dagestan capital and Khasavyurt.