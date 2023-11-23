Truce in Gaza Strip to begin at 7.00 on November 24

23 Nov. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

It has become known when the humanitarian truce agreed upon by Israel and the Hamas movement will come into force.

"The truce comes into force on Friday, November 24, 2023, at 7 a.m. (08.00 Moscow time)",

Hamas militant wing said.

As part of the truce, which is expected to last four days, fighting in the Gaza Strip will be temporarily stopped, as well as Israeli Air Force flights in the south of the enclave. Humanitarian supplies and fuel will arrive in Gaza.

"200 trucks with humanitarian aid and medicine will be delivered to all areas of the Gaza Strip every day",

Hamas said.

There will also be an exchange of hostages. It is planned to release 50 hostages of the radical Palestinian movement. The first hostages, 13 people, women and children, will be released on November 24 at 16.00 (17.00 Moscow time).