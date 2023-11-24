РУС ENG

Pashinyan and EU discuss strengthening democracy in Armenia

official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia

On Thursday, November 23, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the ambassadors of the European Union member countries accredited to the republic held a meeting. The government of the country spoke about this.

"Issues of cooperation between Armenia and the EU and joint programs were discussed, in particular, the reform agenda in Armenia and issues related to the EU’S continuous support to strengthening democratic institutions",

the press service said.

The meeting also touched upon the ongoing processes and security issues in the South Caucasus.

In addition to this, the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan was discussed.

© Photo :official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia
240 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos