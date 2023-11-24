Pashinyan and EU discuss strengthening democracy in Armenia

24 Nov. 9:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, November 23, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the ambassadors of the European Union member countries accredited to the republic held a meeting. The government of the country spoke about this.

"Issues of cooperation between Armenia and the EU and joint programs were discussed, in particular, the reform agenda in Armenia and issues related to the EU’S continuous support to strengthening democratic institutions",

the press service said.

The meeting also touched upon the ongoing processes and security issues in the South Caucasus.

In addition to this, the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan was discussed.