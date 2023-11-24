Truce in Gaza comes into force

24 Nov. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the Gaza Strip, previously agreed ceasefire agreements between Hamas radicals and the Israel Defense Forces came into force. The information was announced by Al Hadath TV channel.

The truce countdown starts at 7.00 am (8.00 Moscow time). According to the broadcast footage from Gaza City, everything is calm in the administrative center of the enclave.

On the Israeli side,The Times of Israel announced the ceasefire.

How did the parties agree on a ceasefire?

Let us remind you that the ceasefire agreement was reached by Hamas and the Israeli authorities with the mediation of Qatar. It is expected to last for four days.

What will the IDF and the militants do during the truce?

The IDF said that during the truce, the military would not leave previously held positions in the Gaza Strip. They will use this period to prepare the next stages of the operation against Hamas.

The radical organization Islamic Jihad (prohibited in Russia) also reported maintaining combat readiness for the duration of the truce. The group also spoke about the possibility of extending the current truce or reaching new agreements. According to its representative, this will depend on Israel’s behavior.

As part of the truce: