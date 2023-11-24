New city in Kazakhstan: what will Alatau be like?

24 Nov. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Details have emerged about a new city in Kazakhstan.

A city called Alatau in the Almaty region should become an international business hub. It will be created based on the experience of other countries and locations such as Dubai, Singapore, Tianjin. The project was discussed in the government, it is expected that it will allow the republic to increase the level of trade and investment cooperation with neighbouring countries and China. The new city can become a place for the creation of new advanced industries and firms.

"Conditions and incentives will be provided to attract investment and conduct business activities for this purpose. This includes tax and customs preferences",

the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan said.

In addition to this, a special legal regime may be established in Alatau in the future.

The infrastructure of the new city will be built jointly by the state and private investors.