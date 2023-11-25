Qatari MFA confirms release of hostages

25 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Thirty-nine Palestinian women and children have been released from Israeli jails based on an agreement with the Hamas movement, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said.

"We confirm the release of 39 women and children detained in Israeli jails thus upholding the commitment of the first day of the agreement," he said.

The Israel Prison Service earlier announced that it had received a list of 39 Palestinian prisoners to be released. Under an Israeli-Hamas agreement, they were supposed to be transferred to a jail in the West Bank from where they will be able to return home.

"We confirm that the ICRC has received 24 civilians that includes a number of civilian women and children, under the humanitarian truce agreement. A number of Thai citizens have also been released," the spokesperson said.

The diplomat added that those released include 13 Israeli citizens, some of whom have dual citizenship, in addition to ten Thai citizens and a Filipino citizen.