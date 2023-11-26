Children from Gaza Strip to study at Dagestani schools

26 Nov. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Some of the people evacuated from the Gaza Strip will be accomodated in Dagestan. It is planned that refugee children will study in schools and kindergartens there.

In total, 28 school-age children and five preschoolers will arrive in the republic. They will attend educational institutions in the village of Gamiya.

"It is planned to educate children at the Gamiya secondary school. An excellent new school with all the equipment... All conditions will be created, the Russian language will be taught, delivery will be carried out by school buses",

Head of the Ministry of Education and Science of Dagestan Yakhya Buchaev said.

Preschoolers can attend a rural kindergarten, the minister clarified.

The authorities of the republic have allocated over 8 million rubles for the accommodation of arriving refugees. The people will be accomodated in a recreation center. The day before, the first group of 50 people, including 20 minors, was received in Dagestan. The second group will arrive today.

Some of these people speak Russian, some of them know only Arabic. There are teachers in Dagestan who will teach children who do not speak Russian.