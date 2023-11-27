Netanyahu visits Gaza

27 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has visited the Gaza Strip where he spoke with Israeli soldiers and pledged that the operation in the enclave will be continued "until victory," Netanyahu’s office said.

"We will continue until the end, until victory. Nothing will stop us, and we are convinced that we have the power, the strength, the will and the determination to achieve all the war’s goals, and we will," Netanyahu said.

He noted that Israel is making every effort to return hostages, and eventually they will be returned. According to the PM, Israel has three goals for this war: eliminating Hamas, returning hostages, and ensuring that Gaza does not become a threat to the State of Israel again.

Hamas announced on November 22 that an agreement on a four-day humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip had been reached through the mediation of Qatar and Egypt. A four-day ceasefire came into force in the Gaza Strip from 8:00 a.m. local time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on November 24.