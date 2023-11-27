Truce in Gaza: Israel and Hamas agree on extension

27 Nov. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The leadership of Israel and the Gaza Strip have reached an agreement on the further terms of the truce between the parties.

This was reported by an official representative of the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

"The State of Qatar announces that, as part of ongoing mediation, an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip for two more days",

Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari said.

About the truce

The details of the agreement were revealed by the press secretary of the head of the Hamas Political bureau. In an interview with TASS, Taher al-Nunu explained that the conditions of the extended truce remain the same.

In particular, he explained that conditions were the following: one hostage is exchanged for three prisoners and two hundred trucks with humanitarian aid every day.

Released

According to the ICRC Director General, at least 58 hostages have been released during the truce, and these were citizens not only of Israel, but also of several other countries, RTVI reports.

Robert Mardini noted that the Israeli side had released 85 Palestinian prisoners from prison who already reached the West Bank.