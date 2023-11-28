Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza extended two days

28 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza was extended by two days, mediator Qatar said, raising the prospect the Palestinian group will free hostages beyond the 69 released since Friday.

The truce will prolong a pause in the seven-week war between Israel and the Palestinian group.

Each day since the four-day truce began on Friday, Hamas has released some of the hostages while Israel has freed some of the Palestinians it holds.

"An agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian pause for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip," a Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Hamas also said it had agreed a two-day extension.

On Monday, the Israeli military said 11 Israeli hostages had arrived in Israel.

Hamas said earlier it had received a list of 33 Palestinians to be released from Israeli jails in return. With the latest releases, Hamas has freed a total of 69 people since Friday.

Under the terms of existing four-day truce agreement, Hamas was due to release in total 50 Israeli women and children held hostage in Gaza.