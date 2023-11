28 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Karabakh University will be established in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region.

The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The decree was published on the official website of the Azerbaijani president.

The "Karabakh University" public legal entity will be established under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education based on the higher educational institution located in the city of Khankendi.