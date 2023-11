28 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan opposed preserving structures of the former fictitious regime in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Economic region.

“Why are the state institutions of Karabakh necessary? There is a Republic of Armenia and its state institutions are also functioning,” the Armenian President said.

Khachaturyan recalled that Armenia recognized Karabakh as a part of Azerbaijan back in 1991.