28 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Speaker of the Parliament Alen Simonyan said that Yerevan fully recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

He stressed that the Karabakh issue no longer exists in Armenia.

"The Republic of Armenia has no such issue now. Armenia fully acknowledges Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, including Karabakh," Alen Simonyan said.

The speaker added that consent has been reached on all fundamental issues, based on international law.