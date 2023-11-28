Benny Gantz: Israel will destroy Hamas after the truce

28 Nov. 21:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

During a visit to the south of the Palestinian enclave, member of Israel's war cabinet and leader of the State Camp opposition bloc Benny Gantz said that after the end of the truce, the Israel Defense Forces would continue to fight Palestinian Hamas terrorists.

"All the military are unanimous in this position. There is no other way out",

Benny Gantz said.

He further emphasized that the authorities of the Jewish state were preparing for new stages of confrontation, as well as for "expansion of the maneuver to the entire Gaza Strip". Gantz assured that the Israeli military would find Palestinian terrorists wherever they were hiding.