29 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to discuss the situation in Gaza during a visit to Dubai on December 30.

According to him, Turkey would ramp up diplomatic efforts for a full ceasefire and hostage exchanges in coming days.

Erdogan will also participate in the 28th session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in the UAE.