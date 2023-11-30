Legendary diplomat Henry Kissinger passes away

30 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has passes away at the age of 100, according to a statement from his consulting firm, Kissinger Associates Inc.

He died on November 29 at his home in Connecticuе, Reuters reported.

Kissinger served as National Security Advisor and Secretary of State under President Richard Nixon and continued as Secretary of State under Gerald Ford. With the death of George Shultz in 2021, Kissinger was the last surviving member of the Nixon administration Cabinet.

One of the most prominent and controversial figures of US foreign policy in the 20th century, he was named as the most efficient US Secretary of State in the past 50 years, according to a Foreign Policy poll.

He was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for promoting the end of US military involvement in the Vietnam War.