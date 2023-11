30 Nov. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergey Lebedev announced an informal meeting of presidents and prime ministers of the CIS countries.

According to him, the informal visit of the leaders of the CIS member countries will take place on December 26.

Before this, on December 25, the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council at the level of Heads of state will be held in St. Petersburg.