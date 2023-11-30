Lavrov and Mirzoyan meet in Skopje

30 Nov. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Foreign Ministers of Russia and Armenia held talks in the capital of North Macedonia. Photos of the meeting between Sergey Lavrov and Ararat Mirzoyan were published by Maria Zakharova.

"Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Armenia in Skopje",

caption to the photo said.

Earlier today, the Russian leader's press secretary was asked to comment on the agreement of Yerevan and London on a joint defense cooperation program.

"Armenia is a sovereign country that develops bilateral relations with those states with which it considers it appropriate",

Dmitry Peskov said.

The Kremlin representative clarified that Russia maintained its relations with Armenia, which was friendly to Russia and is its ally. Peskov assured that Moscow and Yerevan would continue the development of the allied cooperation.

The day before, Peskov said that the Russian side was expecting Nikol Pashinyan at an informal summit of CIS leaders. The event will traditionally take place in St. Petersburg on the eve of the New Year. Today it became known that the date had already been set. The Heads of state are expected to meent in St. Petersburg on December 26.