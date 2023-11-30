UN expects global tourism to recover in 2024

30 Nov. 22:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the UN forecast, tourism in the world will begin to generate the same income as before the pandemic only next year.

"International tourism revenue could reach $1.4 billion in 2023, which is about 93% of the $1.5 billion generated by [tourist] destinations in 2019",

the UN World Tourism Organization said.

This year, the number of international tourists also remains lower than in 2019, amounting to 87%.

A full recovery of tourism after the coronavirus pandemic is expected next year, the organization believes.