Israel and Hamas resume fighting as truce in Gaza ends

1 Dec. 11:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the IDF's statement, fighting resumed in the Gaza Strip this morning.

The Israeli army announced that militants from the radical Hamas movement had violated a previously agreed operational pause.

The IDF stressed that Hamas had also resumed attacks at Israel.

"The IDF has resumed combat operations against the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip",

the press service said.

In addition to this, Israeli fighter jets took off. They carry out attacks on militant targets in the Gaza Strip.

The resumption of the combat was also commented on by the office of the Israeli Prime Minister. His message emphasized that Hamas had not fulfill its obligations, which included the release of more hostages. Therefore, the Israeli side intends to achieve its goals through military action.