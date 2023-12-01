Brazil to join OPEC+ next month

1 Dec. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Brazil will join the OPEC+ in January 2024. This was announced following the results of a ministerial meeting of the alliance.

"The meeting participants welcomed Alexandre Silveira, Minister of Mines and Energy of the Federative Republic of Brazil, who will join the OPEC+ Cooperation Charter from January 2024",

the OPEC+ said.

Brazil will become the 24th member country of the alliance.

According to media reports, a quota to limit production for this country has not yet been established.

Earlier it became known that the next meeting of the heads of the OPEC+ delegation would take place on June 1.