1 Dec. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Friday, December 1, an international scientific conference on the topic "Prospects for cultural tourism of the Turkic world" opens in Shusha.

The conference will include discussions and presentations on the topic "Transformation of the nomadic lifestyle of Turkic-speaking countries into a tourism product".

The event will be attended by specialists from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.