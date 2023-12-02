Israel holds large-scale combat operations in Gaza

2 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli military said it conducted overnight a “large-scale attack” in Gaza, including in the southern Khan Younis area, The Times of Israel reported.

Civilians in the enclave report that the Israeli army dropped leaflets in Khan Younis calling on them to move southwards towards Rafah despite overnight attacks in that area.

The IDF has published a map splitting the Gaza Strip into hundreds of small zones, which it will use to notify Palestinian civilians of active combat zones.

“The IDF is operating strongly against terror organizations, while making great efforts to differentiate between civilians and terrorists,” it says in a message to Gazans.

The IDF asked Palestinians to pay attention to their area’s number, and follow the IDF’s future updates.

“The people of Gaza are not our enemies. For this reason, as of this morning the IDF is leading controlled and specific evacuations of Gaza residents in order to remove them as much as possible from areas of combat," the statement reads.

End of truce

The temporary cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas ended Friday morning after a week and both parties confirmed that hostilities had resumed. Israel accused Hamas of violating the terms of the truce as it was set to expire.

The Israel Defense Forces said Friday that it expanded its operations into the southern part of the enclave, where it previously told civilians to take shelter.