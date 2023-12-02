Strong geomagnetic storm slams into Earth

2 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The sun recently unleashed an "almost X-class" solar flare that was only fractionally less powerful than one of the sun's most powerful explosions. This flare has unleashed a coronal mass ejection (CME) slammed into Earth December 1, resulting in strong geomagnetic storms and widespread auroras, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The CME-magnetosphere collision temporarily weakens the magnetosphere, causing a geomagnetic storm that could trigger vibrant aurora displays that light up the night sky. The storm is strong (G3 class) and will result in widespread auroras, but likely not pose a threat to satellites or ground-based infrastructure.

Solar flares have become more frequent and intense throughout this year. There have already been 11 X-class flares since January - more than the last five years put together, according to SpaceWeatherLive.com.

This ramp-up in activity is the result of the sun approaching the explosive peak in its roughly 11-year solar cycle, known as the solar maximum, which scientists now believe will arrive sometime next year.