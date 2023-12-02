Son of former CSTO Secretary General released

2 Dec. 19:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The son of ex-CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, Major General Grigory Khachaturov, who is accused of money laundering, has been released from arrest, his lawyer Hakob Yenokyan said.

"Grigory Khachaturov has been released from arrest. He has left the penitentiary institution",

Hakob Yenokyan said.

The charge against the suspect was not dropped. Just the day before, the court in Yerevan partially satisfied the defense's complaint about Khachaturov's arrest and applied a set of alternative preventive measures such as bail and administrative supervision, RIA Novosti reports.

Let us remind you that in February, Vestnik Kavkaza wrote that the son of former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, Major General Grigory Khachaturov, who is suspected of complicity in the crimes of the former head of the country's Ministry of Defense Seyran Ohanyan, was detained in Armenia. The former commander of the third Army Corps of the country's Ministry of Defense, was detained by the investigative department of the National Security Service for the purpose of further petition for his arrest. It was demanded by parliamentarians during a meeting of the country's National Assembly (Parliament).