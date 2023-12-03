Stavropol region to grant tourists with ecologist certification

3 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The authorities of Zheleznovodsk encourage tourists to take part in planting trees in the city. In return, travelers will be granted with ecologist certificate.

Zheleznovodsk city authorities invite vacationers to take part in tree planting. Thus, everyone can help the ecology of the region. In return, tourists will be given environmentalist souvenir certificates. The message about the environmental action was published by the head of the city, Evgeny Bakulin, in his Telegram channel.

He noted that such an experience will be useful for everyone, because trees are real medicine, as they produce natural antibiotics - phytoncides.

“After the 2022 frosts, we lost a colossal number of trees. We would like to invite everyone to contribute to our resort forest. So that vacationers can come and watch their “personal” tree grow,”

- Evgeniy Bakulin said.