Israel starts combat operations in southern Gaza

4 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli forces have proceeded to active combat operations in the southern part of the Gaza Strip as "strongly and thoroughly" as they did it in Gaza’s north, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, citing Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi.

According to him, before the operative pause in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military partially destroyed two brigades of Palestinian radicals affiliated with Hamas and now "the 162nd Division is still working inside to secure our accomplishments" in the northern part of the enclave.