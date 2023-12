4 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on December 3.

The U.S. Secretary reiterated his gratitude for Qatar’s partnership and critical efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas and enable the recent humanitarian pause in Gaza.

Blinken and the Qatari PM also discussed ongoing efforts to facilitate the safe return of all remaining hostages and increase aid to civilians in Gaza.