Erdogan to visit Doha

4 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive Qatar’s capital Doha on December 4 on a two-day visit for high-level talks, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will co-chair the ninth meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee.

The meeting will review Türkiye-Qatar relations in all aspects and the possibilities for further deepening cooperation.

The leaders are expected to exchange views on regional and global issues, including the situation in Gaza.