Erdoğan predicts Netanyahu's future

4 Dec. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish President believes that the Head of the Israeli government will repeat the fate of the former leader of Yugoslavia Slobodan Milošević. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated this at the regular meeting of the OIC Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation, which started in Istanbul.

"Netanyahu, who is now the 'butcher of Gaza,' will be tried not only as a war criminal, but also as the 'butcher of Gaza,' just like Milosevic was tried",

the Turkish President said

He also pointed out that it was time for Islamic countries to start preparing for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.